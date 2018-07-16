Image copyright TfL Image caption The station signs have been changed to display the manager's name until the end of Tuesday.

A London Underground station has been temporarily named after England's football manager.

Southgate Tube station was rebranded Gareth Southgate station from Monday morning for 48 hours, after his squad finished fourth in the World Cup.

It was England's best result since 1990 when they also lost in the semi-final.

"We're delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honour," Transport for London said

The Piccadilly Line station, in Enfield, north London, had its signs changed to display the manager's name until the end of Tuesday.