Image copyright Met Police Image caption Luc Blieck is described as white and 5ft 11in tall

Police are searching for a man they say is a "vulnerable" Belgian tourist who has gone missing on a sightseeing trip to London.

Luc Blieck, 57, who has learning disabilities and does not speak English, got separated from a group near Big Ben at 15:30 BST on Friday.

Officers said Mr Blieck, who also has bipolar disorder, needs medication which he does not have with him.

He is described as white and 5ft 11in tall.

He was wearing a yellow cap, a navy polo shirt with white stripes, pale blue shorts, sunglasses and was carrying a rucksack when he went missing.

Police said Mr Blieck has no known links to any part of London but has an Oyster card and could possibly have travelled away from the Westminster area.