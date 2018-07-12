Girl, 17, stabbed to death in Camberwell
- 12 July 2018
A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in Camberwell, south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Emergency services including London's Air Ambulance were called to Brisbane Street at 12:16 BST.
The teenager died at the scene. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed.