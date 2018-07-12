London

Girl, 17, stabbed to death in Camberwell

  • 12 July 2018
Image caption The Metropolitan Police has launched over 80 murder investigations across the capital in 2018

A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in Camberwell, south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Emergency services including London's Air Ambulance were called to Brisbane Street at 12:16 BST.

The teenager died at the scene. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed.

