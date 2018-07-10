Image copyright Skidmore/Owings & Merrill/Cityscape Image caption When completed, the so-called Cheesegrater 2 will be the third tallest building in the City

A new skyscraper dubbed Cheesegrater 2 will be built in the City of London despite opposition from nearby St Paul's Cathedral.

The 56-storey tower was approved by City of London Corporation planners and would be the third tallest building in the Square Mile financial district.

St Paul's Cathedral guardians raised fears new buildings were "chipping away" at London's heritage views.

The planning committee's chairman said he was "excited" by the design.

The building will stand in Leadenhall Street at 263.4m when completed by 2026, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Three buildings will be demolished on the street in order to make way for the new tower - which will have office space for more than 6,000 workers, the committee heard.

Image copyright Skidmore/Owings & Merrill Image caption An estimated 6,300 workers will work in the building upon completion

During the meeting, Oliver Caroe, surveyor to the Fabric at St Paul's, said it was City leaders collective responsibility to cherish and steward London's "precious monuments".

He said for over 80 years the City had "immaculately curated" the Square Mile's street and skyline to complement St Paul's dome.

Mr Caroe said there had recently been two applications that had concerned the "cathedral's guardians".

London's heritage views were being "chipped away" by new modern buildings, he said.

"This should not happen in London, which has some of the clearest and robust policies to safeguard the City and its cultural identity."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption As the city grows in population, experts warn that the city could get hotter

Committee member Brian Moody said the City had been in business far longer than St Paul's.

The committee's chairman Chris Hayward said he "adored" St Paul's, but believed the tower's design would make it one of the most exciting and beautiful buildings in the cluster.

The skyscraper will also provide public viewing galleries on the top two floors, which will also be used as a restaurant and bar.