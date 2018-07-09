Image caption Police were called to Green Lanes, near Turnpike Lane station, shortly after 21:45 BST on 9 June

A man has been arrested after an Albanian national was found stabbed to death outside Turnpike Lane Tube station in north London.

Police were called to Green Lanes at 21:50 BST on 9 June and found 35-year-old Edmond Jonuzi with stab injuries. He died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and violent disorder, the Met Police said.

Three others have been charged as part of the investigation, the force added.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound.