Edmond Jonuzi death: Further arrest after Turnpike Lane stabbing
A man has been arrested after an Albanian national was found stabbed to death outside Turnpike Lane Tube station in north London.
Police were called to Green Lanes at 21:50 BST on 9 June and found 35-year-old Edmond Jonuzi with stab injuries. He died at the scene.
A 20-year-old man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and violent disorder, the Met Police said.
Three others have been charged as part of the investigation, the force added.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound.