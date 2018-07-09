Image copyright family handout Image caption Vijaykumar Patel was found by police unconscious and bleeding in the street after the attack on 6 January

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of killing a shopkeeper who refused to sell him cigarette papers.

Vijaykumar Patel, 49, was fatally "smashed" in the face by the boy outside the minimarket where he worked in Mill Hill, north London.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, went into the shop on 6 January with two friends and tried to buy Rizla papers, but they were sent away for being under 18.

The boy was convicted of manslaughter.

'Laughing, joking'

Louis Mably, prosecuting, had told the court that the teenager became aggressive and shouted abuse before hurling himself at Mr Patel outside the store.

The boys were seen "laughing, joking and happy about what had taken place" as they fled the scene, the court previously heard.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Vijaykumar Patel, pictured with his wife Vibha, was the victim of an "unprovoked attack", the court heard

The defendant, from Brent, north-west London, had claimed he was acting in self defence.

But after a week-long trial, a jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty.

He will be sentenced on 7 September.