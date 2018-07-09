Image copyright Reuters Image caption Discussions are ongoing about a screening in the capital if England reach the final

London's Hyde Park will host up to 30,000 football fans to watch England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

A festival being held at the park, British Summer Time, has postponed planned events to allow the free screening to take place on Wednesday.

A lottery ballot for tickets will open at 16:00 BST on Monday and close at midnight.

It will be the biggest London screening of a football match since Euro 96, according to the organisers.

The event was partially organised by the London Mayor's office, the government, The Royal Parks and the Football Association.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he hoped Londoners of "all ages and backgrounds" would come together to cheer the team on.

The organiser of British Summer Time said it was rescheduling planned events for Wednesday, which included live music and outdoor cinema screenings, to allow fans to watch the football on the festival's 1,045sq-metre screen.

Matt Hancock, secretary of state for sport, said: "Gareth Southgate and his amazing team have brought people together this summer.

"I'm thrilled people will be able to come from far and wide to watch the game."

After some anti-social behaviour following England's successful quarter finals on Saturday - including an ambulance being damaged in Borough - Mr Khan urged the event to be "family-friendly".

Image copyright Matt Crossick/PA Wire Image caption British Summer Time's director Jim King previously said stopping the music for the football would be wrong

Mr Hancock and Mr Khan also said they were discussing how to support a screening in the capital if England reached the final.

Ticket winners will be notified by 10:00 on Tuesday and must confirm attendance by 13:00 that day.