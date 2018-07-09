Image copyright GSV Image caption The victim was standing next to his car when he was attacked

A man has suffered life-changing eye injuries after being attacked with a noxious substance during a robbery in north London.

The 63-year-old was standing next to his car when he was approached by two men on Bell Lane, Enfield, at about 02:00 BST.

After being attacked with a "strong chemical" the pair made off with the victim's Toyota Avensis.

Police said the vehicle had the registration plate BG58 LZK.

Det Con James Rush described the robbery as "vicious" and appealed for any witnesses in the Albany Park area to contact the police.