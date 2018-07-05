Image copyright Andrew Aitchison Image caption Campaigners tried out the inflatable baby at Martin Luther King adventure playground in Islington

Plans to fly a giant inflatable figure depicting Donald Trump as a baby over London during the US president's visit have been approved.

Mr Trump is due to meet Theresa May at 10 Downing Street next Friday.

Campaigners raised almost £18,000 for the helium-filled six-metre high figure, which they said reflects Mr Trump's character as an "angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave permission for the balloon to fly.

The White House has been approached for comment.

On Twitter former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said the plan was "the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever".

Image copyright Andy Aitchison Image caption The inflatable Trump Baby is six metres tall

Image copyright Andy Aitchison Image caption Campaigners claim the figure reflects Mr Trump's character as an "angry baby"

Leo Murray, who is behind the crowdfunded idea, said: "[Mr Trump] really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.

"So when he visits the UK on Friday, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.

"That's why a group of us have chipped in and raised enough money to have a six-metre high blimp made by a professional inflatables company, to be flown in the skies over Parliament Square during Trump's visit."

A statement on behalf of the London mayor said he "supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms".

After meeting with the organisers of the Trump Baby, Mr Khan's city operations team gave them permission to "use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp".

Image copyright Andy Aitchison Image caption The plan is for the Trump Baby to take off from Parliament Square

Mr Khan and Mr Trump have repeatedly clashed on Twitter, including in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack.

Before the figure can take off, campaigners will also need permission from the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) as the project constitutes a "non-standard flight in controlled airspace", a spokesperson said.

Because Parliament Square sits within restricted airspace, additional approvals are also needed from the Metropolitan Police.

Max Wakefield, who is one of the people working on the project, said the group is "confident it will obtain all necessary permits".

He said the initial crowdfunding target was just £1,000, but this was reached within 24 hours.

The extra cash will now be used to send the balloon on a "world tour" and "haunt" Mr Trump wherever he goes, he added.

The Met has been approached for a comment.