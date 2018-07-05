Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohamed Kamara threatened to prevent the woman from contacting police

A mental health nurse who raped a patient has been jailed for 15 years.

Mohamed Kamara, 47, raped the woman while working at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, on 15 May 2017.

He "deliberately preyed on a very vulnerable woman" in a "clear breach of trust", police said.

Kamara, of Fleming Way in Thamesmead, south-east London, was also given a sexual harm prevention order at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday.

He will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

The Met Police said Kamara raped the woman before threatening her to prevent her from contacting police.

He was arrested after the victim told her daughter what had happened and reported it to officers.

'Shocking'

Det Con Elli Amson said Kamara "deliberately preyed on a very vulnerable woman" and "targeted her while employed in the capacity as a registered mental health nurse".

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it has always carried out enhanced checks on staff.

Chief nurse Caroline Alexander said: "I am shocked and saddened that this happened to a patient under our care and my thoughts are with the victim and their family.

"The safety of our patients is always our number one priority and we carry out enhanced background checks on all clinical staff.

"We will continue to reflect on this shocking incident and do all we can to prevent anything like this happening again."