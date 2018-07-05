Wimbledon 2018: Man, 72, held over sex assault claim
A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at Wimbledon.
He was detained by security staff at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before being arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police.
A woman in her 20s was assaulted "within the grounds" of the club "but not courtside" at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday, the force added.
The arrested man remains in custody at a south London police station.