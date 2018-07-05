Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Charlotte Brown was "unresponsive" when taken out of the water, the court was told

A man accused of killing his date when his speedboat capsized "smelled quite heavily of alcohol" after he was pulled from the River Thames, a court heard.

Jack Shepherd, 30, of Paddington, is accused of Charlotte Brown's manslaughter after they both fell from his boat on 8 December 2015.

A police officer told the Old Bailey Mr Shepherd was shocked and "seemed quite intoxicated" after he was rescued.

Mr Shepherd denies manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was found clinging to the bow of the boat after it capsized near Wandsworth Bridge just before midnight, the court heard.

Mr Shepherd was handed over to police, despite begging the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to let him help find Ms Brown, 23, who had been thrown into the water.

Giving evidence, PC Liam Winter said: "[Mr Shepherd] was confused, seemed to be suffering from shock. He seemed quite intoxicated.

"Mr Shepherd was in a very poor state. He was soaked through, shivering badly, clearly drunk and smelled quite heavily of alcohol.

"His words were slurred noticeably. He said 'Is she all right? Have you found her?"'

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Shepherd's words "were slurred noticeably" after he was rescued, the court heard

The court heard the boat had been speeding before it collided with a log and tipped over while Ms Brown was at the wheel.

The couple had been drinking wine at The Shard and allegedly took a bottle of champagne on the boat, jurors were told.

Neither was wearing a life jacket and the boat had defects to its steering and visibility was impaired, it is alleged.

RNLI helmsman Ian Owen said Mr Shepherd was "anxious to stay with us to find [Ms Brown]. He was quite adamant in assisting us with searching".

Mr Owen told the court he had made it clear that would not happen and handed Mr Shepherd over to police, before setting off again to look for Ms Brown.

She was "unresponsive" when taken out of the water and was given CPR on the boat, he added.

The trial continues.