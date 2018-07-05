Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rehan Khan has denied two charges of attempted murder

A man has denied the attempted murder of a baby and a woman.

Rehan Khan, 26, is accused of stabbing the boy and 32-year-old woman in Feltham, west London, on June 4.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, while the woman was said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Khan, of Feltham, pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder at the Old Bailey.

Appearing by video link, he spoke only to confirm his age, Pakistani nationality and enter the pleas.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC fixed a five-day trial for November 26 and remanded Khan in custody.