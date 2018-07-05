Image copyright Waring Abbott/Getty

Commuters have been advised to avoid London Victoria railway station after a signal failure caused major disruption across south London.

Gatwick Express services are suspended while Southern and Thameslink trains are badly affected, National Rail said.

There has been a total loss of signalling power on three separate supplies in the Streatham Common area, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day, National Rail added.

Victoria is the second busiest station in Great Britain with 75.8 million passenger entries and exits, according to Network Rail figures in 2016-17.

Both Southern and Thameslink have advised passengers not to travel to the capital.

GTR, which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, said Network Rail was working to solve the problems.

A spokesman said: "In the meantime passengers are urged not to travel from the south on our remaining services, which will be heavily overcrowded."

National Rail said the fault with the signalling system at Streatham Common station meant disruption, cancellations and delays of up to 60 minutes until the end of the day's services.

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption Victoria is the second busiest station in Great Britain

All lines are blocked through Streatham Common, it added.

The issues have also affected Thameslink services between Luton and Wimbledon, which have been suspended until further notice.

Alternative travel

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services, via any reasonable route, including:

Across other Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains

South Western Railway between Portsmouth, Southampton, Wimbledon and London Waterloo

Tramlink

London Underground to and from Wimbledon

London Overground between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / West Croydon

London Northwestern Railway between Watford Junction, London Euston and Milton Keynes Central

London buses

Great Western Railway

Metrobus to and from Gatwick Airport

Brighton and Hove buses

Southdown Buses between Oxted and East Grinstead

Compass Buses in the Tunbridge Wells area

Source: National Rail

