Image copyright Karina Driscoll Image caption Singer Ed Sheeran visited Melody Driscoll at Epsom Hospital in November 2016

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl who has died after a long battle with complex medical conditions.

Melody Driscoll, from Croydon, passed away at King's College Hospital (KCH) where she was being treated.

Her parents - who were once accused by hospital staff of "obstructing" their daughter's care - said they were proud of her fight.

Melody's mother Karina Driscoll said her daughter "had touched the hearts of thousands".

The family had been in dispute with KCH over the treatment given to Melody who had several illnesses including Rett syndrome, a rare and life-limiting genetic disorder that causes mental and physical disability.

Doctors wanted to wean Melody off painkillers, but her parents objected because the plan contravened the treatment she had previously been given at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

In December, social workers from Croydon Council intervened by threatening to have Melody transferred to foster parents - citing that the girl's family were "obstructing her care".

A month later the council announced a U-turn in its plans and apologised to the family.

In March, the family was made to attend the High Court in March to fight off a wardship application made by Croydon Council before a judge ruled that Melody should remain in her parents' care.

She was briefly transferred to Epsom Hospital in May, but was moved back to KCH as her health worsened.

After Melody passed away, Mrs Driscoll's husband Nigel described the family were "devastated".

"We are so, so proud of her," he added.

"She has put so many smiles on people's faces and it is a story which has put a lot of things into perspective."