Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was found stabbed in Barking on 17 May

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in north London.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, who was known to his friends as Mani, was attacked in Crows Road, Barking at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.

Police and paramedics found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fahad Sued, 22, has been charged and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.