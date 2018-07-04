Barking stabbing: Man charged with murdering Abdulrahman Juma
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in north London.
Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, who was known to his friends as Mani, was attacked in Crows Road, Barking at about 23:30 BST on 17 May.
Police and paramedics found the 23-year-old suffering from multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fahad Sued, 22, has been charged and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.