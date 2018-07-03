Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ishak Tacine died of a stab wound after reports of an altercation in Edmonton

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Ishak Tacine.

Mr Tacine, of Enfield, was found injured after reports of a fight between men armed with baseball bats in Edmonton, north London, on the evening of 27 June.

The men aged, 18, 18 and 20, have been taken to a north London police station.

Police said they are keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

They were called to Cavendish Road at around 18:30 BST and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

'Tragic loss'

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder, but he has since been released under investigation.

Det Chf Insp Chris Soole said: "Although we have made three arrests for murder we continue to appeal to those with information to get in touch.

"This is another tragic loss of young life. Those responsible must be caught and brought to justice.

"Any information passed to police will be treated with the strictest confidence."

A post-mortem examination on Monday gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Mr Tacine's next of kin have been informed.