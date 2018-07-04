Image copyright PA Image caption Molly Tarawally spent 10 days in hospital after her car was crushed between two lorries

A student whose life was saved at the roadside when her car was crushed between two lorries is training to become a paramedic.

Molly Tarawally suffered broken bones and pelvic and facial injuries in the crash on the North Circular Road in north London three years ago.

The 22-year-old, from Enfield, had been preparing to begin a geography degree but changed her mind while in hospital.

"I decided I wanted to work for the NHS," she said.

She hopes to complete her training in the same year the National Health Service celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Tarawally's car was pushed by a lorry under another truck in front of it

Ms Tarawally had to be cut from her car and was treated for more than an hour by paramedics before she was taken to the Royal London Hospital by London's Air Ambulance.

"The last thing I remember is seeing the lorry behind me and thinking it's not going to be able to stop," she said.

Ambulance crew member Rebecca Kenny was one of the first to the scene and remembered it as "the worst car crash I've ever seen".

Ms Tarawally was treated in hospital for 10 days during which time she was inspired her to pursue a different profession.

"It gave me a lot of thinking time and it was while I was in hospital I decided I wanted to work for the NHS," she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The 22-year-old suffered broken bones and pelvic and facial injuries in the crash

The 22-year-old is now studying for a Paramedic Science degree at Anglia Ruskin University, which includes a work placement with London Ambulance Service.

During her training she has come across those who helped her after her horrific crash.

"On one of my shifts I saw a paramedic who looked familiar. It turns out he was one of the paramedics who treated me after my accident.

"He helped to save my life. Now I am saving lives," she said.

Ms Kenny described the 22-year-old as "incredibly inspiring - to come through something like that and channel it into something positive."

"I'm sure will have a fantastic future as a paramedic."