Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video on social media showed smoke billowing from Grafton House tower block

A large flat fire in an east London tower block has sent plumes of smoke soaring above the capital.

The blaze broke out in a property on the 12th floor of a high-rise block in Wellington Way before 12:30 BST.

London Fire Brigade sent five fire engines and 58 firefighters to the scene after received more than 90 calls.

The brigade said about 40 people had left the block before they arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire, which took nearly an hour and a half to get under control, is currently unknown.

Image copyright @claireux Image caption The fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of a high-rise block