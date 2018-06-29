Image caption The force is having to save £325m by 2021

Households in London could pay an extra £13.52 on average in council tax per year in a bid to boost police funding by £49m next year.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is proposing the 4.6% tax increase to counteract the "devastating impact government cuts have had on frontline policing".

The London Fire Brigade would also get £4.6m in extra cash, he said.

The Home Office said London has the most police officers per head of population in the UK.

Under the plans, a band D property would be charged an extra 26p a week from April 2019, 23p of which would go to police and 3p to the fire brigade.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mayor says the additional funds will go to the Met Police and the London Fire Brigade

Mr Khan said: "While I recognise that council tax hits those who can least afford to pay it the hardest, I have once again been left with no choice but to propose a modest increase in bills for 2019-20 so I that I can raise the much-needed funds that the Government have refused to provide."

Leader of the Conservative group on the Greater London Authority Gareth Bacon said before raising taxes "for those who can barely afford it, the mayor should re-evaluate how he spends his budget", adding that he is "clearly losing control of the streets and he needs more strategic thinking to support the families and communities that are affected".

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "Funding for the Metropolitan Police is increasing by £110m this year compared to 2017-18, including the mayor's contribution from business rates and the increase in precept income.

"The Met is receiving over £2.5bn in direct resource funding this year, including precept.

"London has the most officers per head of population - a quarter of all police officers in England and Wales.

"The Met also has £240 million of reserves to draw from to cover unexpected costs and invest, for example in better technology."