Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of a fight in Cavendish Road, Edmonton, on Wednesday evening

The victim of a fatal stabbing in north London has been named as 20-year-old Ishak Tacine.

Mr Tacine, of Enfield, was found injured after reports of a fight between men armed with baseball bats in Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

Police had been called at around 18.30 BST and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Det Insp Paul Considine said: "This is another tragic loss of young life and I am urgently appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

"We believe there were a number of other young men involved in the altercation which sadly led to this man's death.

"Those responsible must be caught and brought to justice."