Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jordan Douherty performed drill music under the name Young Valenti

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an aspiring rapper outside a birthday party in east London.

Jordan Douherty was beaten and stabbed outside a community centre in Romford on Saturday evening.

The 15-year-old, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, died after fights broke out when people were turned away from the centre.

Police said a 16-year-old male had been charged with murder. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Image caption The 15-year-old was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre

A post-mortem examination found Jordan, from Grays in Essex, died from hypovolaemic shock caused by a stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart.

He is the youngest victim of more than 80 murder investigations that have been launched across the capital this year.