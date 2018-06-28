Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Putney Bridge: CCTV of jogger "pushing" woman in front of bus

A police investigation to find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus on a bridge in London has been closed.

The search was launched in August 2017 when CCTV footage was released of a bus driver swerving to avoid the woman on Putney Bridge, south west London.

Officers looked at more than 50 suspects and arrested three men, who were all released without charge.

The Met Police said all lines of enquiry had now been "exhausted".

The 33-year-old victim was fortunate to escape serious injury in the incident which took place on 5 May 2017, three months before film of it was released.

Officers described the suspect as a white man, aged in his 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

The man ran the other way across the bridge about 15 minutes later and the victim attempted to speak to him, but "he did not acknowledge her", detectives said.

Despite the Met claiming a number of "viable leads" last August, the search has proved fruitless.

A force spokesman said: "Officers looked at over 50 people of interest during the course of the investigation; all of them were researched, reviewed and eventually eliminated.

"The matter was investigated fully with all reasonable lines of inquiry completed.

"As a suspect has not been identified and as all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted, the investigation has been closed. Should any new information come to like, this will be explored."