A man has been stabbed to death in north London after reports of an earlier fight between men armed with baseball bats.

Police found the injured 20-year-old in Cavendish Road, Edmonton, at about 18:30 BST.

Paramedics also attended but the victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A spokesperson for The Met Police said a murder investigation was under way but so far no arrests had been made.

"At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to motive," the spokesperson said.

The area is cordoned off with additional crime scenes at Brettenham Road and Cameron Close.