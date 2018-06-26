Image caption Sabrina Kouider's letter to her victim was read out during sentencing at the Old Bailey

A woman who murdered her au pair alongside her partner has written a letter to her victim saying how "deeply sorry" she is for her death.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, were both jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years for killing Sophie Lionnet last year.

The couple had become convinced that the 21-year-old was helping ex-Boyzone singer Mark Walton abuse people at their home.

Miss Lionnet's body was found burning in the garden of the family's house in Southfields, south-west London.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophie Lionnet had moved to the UK in January 2016 in order to improve her English

This is the full text of the letter written by Kouider which was read out at the Old Bailey during sentencing:

Dear Sophie, may peace be with you.

First of all I wish everyone including Sophie, especially her parents and family who are suffering badly, to know how deeply sorry I am for what happened to Sophie.

We shared many good times together as well as pains until things went terribly wrong and it ended up in this horrendous tragedy.

I think of you every day and I am shocked and sad that you are not part of this world any more.

It feels like a horrible dream to me that I wish I could just wake up from. Every day I live with sadness and sorrow.

I am suffering every day thinking of you and what happened to you that dreadful night.

I only wish I could turn the clock back so that it never happened and you would still be alive with us today.

I will now live without hope and I can't ever imagine ever being happy again.

I struggle every day and I am very disappointed in myself.

Sophie I wish things could have been different and I hope that you rest in peace with God.

With deepest regret

Sabrina Kouider.