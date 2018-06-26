Image caption Jordan Douherty was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford on Saturday

An aspiring rapper who performed drill music was stabbed twice as he tried to flee the aftermath of a birthday party in east London, police have said.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Douherty was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford on Saturday.

The teenager was the only one injured out of about 200 teenagers who inundated the 16th birthday party after it was advertised on social media.

Detectives said they do not believe "drill music was a motive."

The 15-year-old performed the music, which is an urban genre laden with references to violence, under the name Young Valenti as part of a group called C17.

He was targeted by more than five assailants and stabbed twice during three different attacks after people were turned away from the venue, police said.

Image caption Jordan Douherty is the ninth teenager fatally stabbed in London this year

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said officers had yet to find a motive but "clearly there was something to cause the individuals involved to focus their attentions towards Jordan".

"There were a number of other people there, but clearly they wanted to assault and seriously injure Jordan," he said.

The 15-year-old is the youngest victim of more than 80 murder investigations that have been launched across the capital this year.

A post-mortem gave his cause of death as hypovolaemic shock caused by a stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart.

Three youths aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been released under investigation.

The Met recently sought a court order on five youths to stop them from making drill music.