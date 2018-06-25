A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in a fight at an east London birthday party has been named by police.

Jordan Douherty, of Grays, Essex, is the youngest victim to be fatally stabbed in London this year.

Police were first called to the North Romford Community Centre at 21:05 BST on Sunday.

Three youths aged 15, 16 and 17 arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Friends screamed "he's dead" as groups of teenagers "scattered" following the attack, witnesses said.

The violence broke out at a community centre after people were apparently turned away with the venue at capacity.

The birthday party was advertised on social media, resulting in a large number of people attending, police said.

The BBC has identified more than 80 murder investigations launched across London this year by both the Metropolitan and City of London Police.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption There had been reports of fighting after a birthday party at the North Romford Community Centre

Ch Supt Jason Gwillim, of the Met police, said: "My thoughts are with Jordan's family and friends at this devastating time.

"This investigation will take time. There were a large number of people in attendance at this birthday party which sadly led to Jordan's life being cut short in the most tragic of circumstances."