Body found after fire at Ladbroke Grove flats
- 24 June 2018
A body has been found at the scene of a flat fire in west London, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Officers are attempting to identify the victim but said their gender had not yet been confirmed.
The fire broke out at a block of flats in Appleford Road, in Ladbroke Grove, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
The first floor of a maisonette in the block was destroyed by fire and the body was found at the scene.