Image copyright @_fastamersham Image caption The building on fire is believed to be a pub, the Somers Town Coffee House

A large fire has broken out near three major railway stations in central London.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to a blaze in Chalton Street, a few hundred metres from Euston, King's Cross and St Pancras, at 20:06 BST.

Witnesses have reported seeing flames and plumes of smoke coming from a pub called the Somers Town Coffee House.

Up to 40 firefighters in six fire engines are tackling the blaze, the brigade said.

The London Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene by the Metropolitan Police at 20:11.

A spokeswoman added: "Our first responders arrived to the scene within 10 minutes. We remain at the scene."

There are not thought to be any casualties.