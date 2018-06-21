Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 40,000 runners took part in this year's London Marathon

A homeless man who pretended to finish the London Marathon after he found a lost race number has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Stanislaw Skupian, 38, was pictured with a finisher's medal at the end of the 26.2-mile race on 22 April.

But he had only carried it about 300m after picking up Jake Halliday's number from the ground near the finish.

Skupian admitted one count of fraud by false representation and three unrelated theft offences.

He was sentenced to 13 weeks for the fraud and three weeks for the thefts at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.

'Dream come true'

Mr Halliday lost his starting number when he took his T-shirt off on what was the hottest London Marathon on record.

Skupian, of no fixed address, spotted it on the ground and crossed the line, before collecting Mr Halliday's medal in what he saw as a "dream come true", the court heard.

Mr Halliday, who had been running for blood cancer charity Bloodwise, did not complete the race.

He raised more than £49,000 for the charity on a fundraising page shared with two friends.

London Marathon has been contacted for comment.