Woman dies after being hit by bus in east London

  • 20 June 2018
Image caption Police were called to High Street in Stratford, east London, at about 13:30 BST

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in east London.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was struck in High Street, Stratford, at about 13:30 BST.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon was set up while investigations took place. Road closures were in place and bus routes were diverted away from the area.

Image caption The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene

