Image copyright Olly Huntsman Image caption Police were called to High Street in Stratford, east London, at about 13:30 BST

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in east London.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was struck in High Street, Stratford, at about 13:30 BST.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon was set up while investigations took place. Road closures were in place and bus routes were diverted away from the area.