Image copyright PA Image caption Meliha Kaya was speeding in a 30mph zone when she crashed her Mini

A student has admitted killing her 16-year-old sister in a car crash in east London.

Meliha Kaya, 22, smashed into a tree while speeding as she drove her sister Elif and a friend back from a pub in Wanstead on 13 February 2016.

At the Old Bailey Kaya, of Woodford, east London, admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

A judge told her she could be spared jail due to the "devastating" impact of the crash on her family.

Jordash Graham, 24, from Leytonstone, who was speeding in a Ford Focus behind Kaya, admitted dangerous driving at the court on Wednesday.

All the occupants of Kaya's Mini were badly injured when the car crashed into a BMW in Chigwell Road, went over a low wall and hit a tree.

Front seat passenger Elif, who was the only person wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Never ending impact'

Before criminology student Kaya admitted the charge, Judge Wendy Joseph QC told her she would consider suspending her jail sentence if she pleaded guilty.

"There is no sentence I can impose which could begin to put it right. There is nothing she can do to ever put it right," the judge said.

Judge Joseph added that the impact on the family "must be devastating and never ending".

Kaya and Graham will be sentenced on Friday.