Woman charged after Ilford 'ammonia attack'
A woman has been charged after an 18-year-old was critically injured when a "noxious substance" was thrown at him.
Makayla Hajaig, 19, of Chadwell Heath, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with robbery, GBH with intent and ABH.
A substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at the man at about 22:00 BST on 13 June in Ilford, police said.
They are still looking to track down William Deo, 20, and Gavin Okwu-Brewis, 29, in connection with the attack.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.