Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police want to speak to William Deo (left) and Gavin Okwu-Brewis (right)

A woman has been charged after an 18-year-old was critically injured when a "noxious substance" was thrown at him.

Makayla Hajaig, 19, of Chadwell Heath, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with robbery, GBH with intent and ABH.

A substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at the man at about 22:00 BST on 13 June in Ilford, police said.

They are still looking to track down William Deo, 20, and Gavin Okwu-Brewis, 29, in connection with the attack.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.