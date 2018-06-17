Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police advise against approaching William Deo (left) and Gavin Okwu-Brewis (right)

Images of two men wanted in connection with an "noxious substance" attack that left a man critically ill have been released by the Metropolitan Police.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital after a substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at him at about 22:00 BST on 13 June in Ilford.

Police want to speak to William Deo, 20, and Gavin Okwu-Brewis, 29, in connection with the attack.

They should not be approached by members of the public, police said.