Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station

A teenager has been jailed over the fatal stabbing of a youth worker who confronted a group of drug dealers.

Omid Saidy was knifed in the neck after he chased two teenagers from outside his house near Parsons Green, London.

The 20-year-old went after the pair with his friend Oluwafemi Omotosho, who was on a moped.

Mr Saidy's 17-year-old killer, who cannot be named, was sentenced to eight years' detention for manslaughter.

Mr Omotosho, known as Femi, came off his moped and was stabbed in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Shafiq Smith, 19, was jailed for six years and one month for wounding Mr Omotosho with intent and possession of a knife at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight took place under a railway bridge - not covered by CCTV - on Parsons Green Lane near the Tube station, the court heard

'Brightest of stars'

Mr Saidy's mother Virginia Jerome told the court about the impact of the "cruel and senseless" killing of her son.

She said: "October 16 2017 was the day my nightmare began, but it was not a nightmare, it was real."

Ms Jerome said her son was the "brightest of stars" who brought love and laughter to everyone around him.

The family spent his 21st birthday "weeping for him", she said.

His father said "London is fed up" with knife crime, and called for stiffer punishments.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray previously said the victim was "angry that people were dealing drugs near (his) address".

He said the group had been asked to move on earlier that day but returned in the evening with their faces masked or wearing hoods.

Smith, of Laitwood Road in Wandsworth, was stopped in Mitcham, south London, just four days before the killing and found to have a 30cm knife tucked in his trousers.

He was on bail at the time of the offence.

The 17-year-old, of Shildon in Durham, had four knife-related convictions and had been handed a supervision and training order before the killing.