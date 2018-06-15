Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 40,000 runners took part in this year's London Maraton

A man who pretended to finish the London Marathon after he found someone else's starting number has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Stanislaw Skupian, 38, was pictured at the end of the 26.2-mile race in April celebrating with a finisher's medal.

But he was finishing with a "stolen race identifier" belonging to Jake Halliday, who had lost his number, court documents said.

He pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation.

Skupian, of no fixed address, intended to gain "a finisher's medal and other items associated with completing the London Marathon", according to the court.

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, he also admitted three further charges of theft at Heathrow Airport.

He is due for sentencing next week.

Mr Halliday, who had been running for blood cancer charity Bloodwise, did not complete the race after losing his number.

A London Marathon spokeswoman said organisers would not comment until the end of the legal process.