Image copyright @yusif0ali Image caption The fire started on the 12th floor of the 20-storey tower block

A large fire has broken out in a 20-storey tower block in south London.

The blaze, in a flat on the 12th floor of the building in Lewisham, started at about 04:00 BST.

Nearly 60 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Elmira Street, near Prendergast Vale school, the London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The A20 Loampit Vale is closed near the scene and buses are being diverted, the brigade added.