Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Gurinder Singh died from multiple stab wounds

Five men who used knives, swords and baseball bats to commit a "shocking" street attack face prison terms for killing their victim in south London.

Sukhjinder Singh, 33, known as Gurinder, was found in Spikes Bridge Road, Southall, with multiple stab wounds on 30 July in 2016.

Amandeep Sandhu, 30, and Ravinder Singh-Shergil, 31, were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

One man admitted manslaughter while another were found guilty.

Visha Soba, 30, and Kuldeep Dhillon, 26, will be sentenced on 22 June for manslaughter. Dhillon was also found guilty of witness intimidation

Palwinder Multani, 35, had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assisting an offender. He will be sentenced on 21 June.

Image caption Clockwise from top left Palwinder Multani, Visha Soba, Kuldeep Dhillon, Ravinder Singh-Shergil, Amandeep Sandhu

The group had wanted revenge on Mr Singh after it emerged he had been boasting about an assault on Dhillon at a religious festival in Birmingham, the court heard.

A rivalry between Mr Singh and the group had stretched as far back as August 2013.

On the day of the attack Mr Singh was ambushed. The men chased, beat up and stabbed Mr Singh a number of times.

During the investigation the Met Police gained access to a storage unit which contained swords, a machete, a baseball bat and a crowbar covered in blood.

Det Insp James Stevenson, said: "These men used a shocking level of violence to exact their revenge on Gurinder at the culmination of a bitter feud.

"They planned the time and location of the attack through to the disposal of the weapons they used."

Detectives continue to hunt for other men wanted in connection with the killing.