Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan King is accused of assaulting 12 teenage boys in the 1970s and 80s

Former DJ and music producer Jonathan King used his fame to sexually assault teenage boys, a court has heard.

The 73-year-old, of Bayswater, west London, showered the boys with gifts or promised sex with girls their own age, prosecutor Rosina Cottage QC said.

Mr King is also said to have lured youngsters into his car before driving them home and giving them alcohol.

He is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies 24 sexual abuse offences between 1970 and 1988.