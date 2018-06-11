Image caption Eight engines were called to the hospital, London Fire Brigade said

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a hospital in north London.

London Fire Brigade said 58 firefighters were at Chase Farm Hospital, Enfield, where part of the ground floor of a two-storey building was alight.

Crews from Enfield, Southgate, Edmonton, Chingford and Barnet fire stations were called to the hospital at The Ridegeway at 22:11 BST.

The cause of the fire is not yet known or if the building has been evacuated.

Chase Farm Hospital is part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.