London

London cyclist in critical condition after crash

  • 10 June 2018
Crystal Palace Station Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Crystal Palace Station Road is closed while police investigations are ongoing

A cyclist is said to be in a critical condition after a crash in south London.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist on Crystal Palace Station Road shortly after 08:00 BST.

The injured man was taken to a south London hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, the force added.

