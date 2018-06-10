London cyclist in critical condition after crash
- 10 June 2018
A cyclist is said to be in a critical condition after a crash in south London.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist on Crystal Palace Station Road shortly after 08:00 BST.
The injured man was taken to a south London hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, the force added.