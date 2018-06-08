Image copyright Reuters Image caption The tower block fire last June killed 72 people

Three men have been charged with fraud in connection with the Grenfell Tower fire.

Eight men and one woman were arrested on Thursday in a series of dawn raids by the Metropolitan Police.

The three men have been charged with fraud by false representation and the fourth man has been charged with drug offences. They will all appear before magistrates later.

The other five arrested people have been released under investigation.

The charged men are:

Yonatan Eyob, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of criminal property

Abolaji Onafuye, 54, of Gorleston Street, Hammersmith, west London, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation

Koffi Kouakou, 54, of Elizabeth Court, Victoria, has been charged with fraud by false representation

Abdelkarim Rekaya, 28, of Lots Road, Chelsea, west London, has been charged with fraud by false representation and obtaining leave by deception

The fire on 14 June 2017 in Kensington killed 72 people.