A 42-year-old man who had been extradited from Spain has appeared in court charged with drugs offences.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Barcelona in May and arrived in the UK on Wednesday.

He was held after a joint operation between the Met, the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.

The man, from south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He is due to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on 5 July.