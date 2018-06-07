Image copyright Google Image caption A man and a woman were shot on Somerleyton Road in Brixton at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after three people were shot in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to Somerleyton Road in Brixton at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

They found a man and woman, both in their 30s, with non-serious gunshot pellet injuries.

Later, a boy thought to be in his mid to late teens was admitted to a south London hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe all of the shootings are linked. No arrests have been made.