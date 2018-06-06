Image copyright NCA Image caption Jamie Acourt has been charged by police in the UK

A 42-year-old man extradited from Spain has been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs, specifically cannabis.

Jamie Acourt, from south London, was arrested in Barcelona in May and arrived in the UK on Wednesday.

He is in custody at a London police station and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He was arrested in Spain after a joint operation between the Met, the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.

A former suspect in Stephen Lawrence's murder in 1993, Mr Acourt has always denied any involvement in the killing.