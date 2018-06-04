Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manuel Pellegrini thanked Chilean police for their "quick and brave" response

West Ham's manager Manuel Pellegrini has been mugged at gunpoint in Chile.

The world-renowned football coach, 64, was on his way to a restaurant in Santiago with his wife and two friends when they were targeted by a gang.

A spokesman for West Ham United said: "We are relieved to hear that Manuel and his wife were both unharmed."

In a Tweet written in Spanish, Pellegrini thanked Chilean police for their "quick and courageous" response.

Felicitaciones a @Carabdechile por su rápida y valiente reacción. Agradezco el apoyo de la gente. Ojalá se le otorguen mas facultades a Carabineros para solucionar el tema de la delincuencia lo antes posible. — Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) June 3, 2018

Pellegrini, who is from Chile, was appointed as West Ham's manager in May.

The club's joint chairman, David Sullivan, has been in touch with him to offer "good wishes and support".

The Chilean newspaper, La Cuarta, said Pellegrini's wife had her purse stolen by the group.

An official told the newspaper the gang shot at police before driving away in a stolen Porsche.

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager left his job with Hebei China Fortune last month.

He won the Premier League with City in 2014.