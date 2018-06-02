Fire breaks out at Harley Street block of flats in London
Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at a six-storey block of flats in central London.
Ten fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in Harley Street, after being called at just before 18:00 BST.
A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said all of the building's fourth floor and half its fifth floor are on fire.
The building houses flats, a dental clinic and an eye clinic, she added. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
On Twitter Cyclist London wrote: "Smoke pouring out at an unbelievable rate, even though some of upstairs windows are closed. Looks like a two level flat. Brickwork blackened. Poor old lady rescued."