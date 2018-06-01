London

London stabbings and shooting leaves four injured

  • 1 June 2018
Lawrence Avenue, Brent Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have been granted additional stop-and-search powers after the Brent shooting

A spate of stabbings and a shooting in London over a few hours have left four people injured.

Police have been granted additional stop-and-search powers in Harlesden until midday after a shooting and stabbing about a mile apart.

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds at 20:30 BST on Thursday in Lawrence Avenue, Brent.

Two hours later, police found another man in his 20s with life-threatening stab wounds in Rainborough Close.

Met Police officers are investigating if the two attacks are connected.

Scotland Yard said there was "no information" to support eyewitness reports a machine gun was used in the attack.

In Deptford a 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Creek Road at about 20:10.

Man arrested

He was taken to hospital following treatment by London's Air Ambulance.

Police were called at about 03:30 on Friday to reports of a stabbing on Old Kent Road.

A man, thought to be aged 30, was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where his condition is unknown.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The Met Police have launched at least 69 murder investigations this year.

