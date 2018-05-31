Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics treated the victim but he died at the scene

A murder inquiry has begun after a man was fatally stabbed in the street in west London.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found with multiple knife wounds by emergency crews just after 22:20 BST on Wednesday.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save him, he died at the scene in Cathcart Road, Kensington, at about 23:00.

The Met Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed, although he has not been formally identified.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killing.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating," the Met said in a statement.

"A crime scene remains in place."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the murder have been urged to contact police.