A man climbed up scaffolding and on to the roof of the Palace of Westminster.

Police said the climber scaled a fence before making his way up the side of the Houses of Parliament at about 11:30 BST.

Police are not treating the incident as terror-related and no weapons were recovered.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a designated site, the Metropolitan Police has said.